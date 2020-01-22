Chris Wallace Laughs At Kellyanne's Claim Ukraine Aid Timing Was 'Coincidence'

On Tuesday's Martha McCallum Fox show, Kellyanne Conway made such ridiculous excuses for Trump that she forced Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace to start laughing on set.

During a break of Tuesday's Senate impeachment trial coverage, Wallace went over the timeline of Ukraine aid. Trump withheld aid to Ukraine until the whistleblower report exposed him. Then he released the aid.

Conway did her usual gas-lighting and after she didn’t answer the question, he forced her to respond.

"He releases it after the whistleblower story comes out, after Adam Schiff says he got caught," he said. After Wallace meticulously constructed the events, Conway lamely replied, "That is knitting together...”

Wallace jumped back in and said the timing is clear.

"No," she said. “You’re looking at causation but it could be coincidence.”

This whole scheme was just one big coincidence! Chris Wallace laughed out loud.

Conway then pivoted on by complaining about what the Democrats were saying instead of focusing on the questions Wallace asked, as usual.

Wallace said, "It was September 9th, September 10th, the story breaks, now the Democrats know about the whistleblower and are going to begin an investigation and then on September 11th or 12th, the president releases the aid. You’re saying it’s a coincidence?”

“Yes. Why wouldn’t it be?” Conway answered.

Kellyanne inadvertently verified Chris Wallace’s time frame by saying, "You’re too logical for them, respectfully."

Wallace pushed again: "Answer my question, you’re kind of pivoting."

Conway then claimed there was no evidence to suggest otherwise (except of course all the Trump officials that did testify to the House which mapped out exactly what happened including Trump-appointed ambassador Gary Sondland.)

As the talk went on, her lies increased.

She claimed Amy Klobuchar should be in Iowa campaigning and Wallace reminded her saying it was the law "for her to be there" in the Senate chamber.

As she began to then make-believe she never said that, Wallace breaks out in a big smile.

Martha MacCallum jumped into the fray with some Gordon Sondland testimony which she said, "would appear to tie the [Ukraine] aid to the investigation" of Trump's political rivals.

Kellyanne Conway flippantly said that Sondland's testimony was not credible and called it a "hot mess."

A hot mess for Trump, obviously!

Editor's note (Frances Langum) Lookie here the Stupidest Man on the Internet (tm) is mad at how Fox treated the liar Kellyanne! They were "intolerant" of her lies, Jim!