Mitch McConnell Delays August Recess, Blames Democrats

Mitch McConnell has a problem. Several, actually.

Trumpcare is going badly, but is nevertheless heading for a vote which may or may not succeed. Even with all of the Russia issues happening right now, the opposition to Trumpcare is not receding, but is instead growing.

Today McConnell announced he would delay the August recess until the third week of August, citing Democratic opposition as the reason.

"In order to provide more time to complete action on important legislative items and process nominees that have been stalled by a lack of cooperation from our friends across the aisle, the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August," McConnell announced in a statement. While Republicans are still working through their plan to overhaul Obamacare, McConnell says there is plenty more work to do after that. "Once the Senate completes its work on health care reform, we will turn to other important issues including the National Defense Authorization Act and the backlog of critical nominations that have been mindlessly stalled by Democrats," McConnell said.

I believe there should be no judicial confirmations, no legislation, and no appointments until this illegitimate and treasonous administration is ousted from power. So Mitch can keep delaying recesses in the hopes of forcing legislators to capitulate. However, it is Republicans he's strong-arming, not Democrats, who have no intention of helping him kill people.