National Enquirer: Hillary Framed Trump Family With Russia Dirt Emails

One of Trump's biggest supporter's, The National Enquirer, ran a front page story alleging that Hillary Clinton set up Donald Trump's Family, by setting up Don Jr. with "scheming Russians in 2016."

Inside the vengeful candidate's twisted secret plan!

Trump's media surrogates on Fox News and elsewhere have stepped up their attacks on Hillary Clinton and President Obama, which is their go-to move whenever bad news falls upon the Trump team.

Since they've had bad news for six months, it's been a constant refrain from the Trump team. Nothing is ever their fault and if it is, somebody else did it much worse.

NY Mag's Adam K Raymond writes:

The latest issue of the supermarket tabloid, which is run by Trump booster David Pecker, claims to tell the “truth about the Russia scandal.” The story that tells that truth is not online — Pecker may be unscrupulous, but he’s not dumb — but a short description on the site lays it out in broad strokes. Clinton’s team set a “honey trap” for Donald Trump Jr. by having operatives offer fake dirt on her in hopes of catching him working with the Russians.

If their story is true - hahahaha- it worked and Don Jr. is guilty of trying to collude with a hostile foreign government.

Remember, David Pecker hired major Clinton hater Dick Morris as their chief political correspondent, which Enquirer Editor-in-Chief Dylan Howard called the addition proof of the Enquirer’s “commitment to investigative journalism.”

Never before has a president ever had as much media propaganda outlets as Donald Trump does. I'd also describe Sean Hannity's show as state run propaganda.

According to "Hannity," the show, there has been no New York Times interview and no Trump asking if he can pardon everybody. Hannity sure does love to bring on Kellyanne Conway, however, and whine frequently about "why is no one investigating Hillary? Won't anyone think of the children?"