NJ's Lt. Governor Bashes Christie For Vacationing At Closed Beach: 'It's Beyond Words'

And the hits keep on coming for the belligerent New Jersey governor, this time from his own Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno.

Christie is receiving a lot of heat, and not just from the sun, after shutting down Island Beach State Park over his imposed government lockout and then taking his family there for a vacation.

It’s beyond words. If I were gov, sure wouldn’t be sitting on beach if taxpayers didn’t have access to state beaches https://t.co/VBtBpoUUkv — Kim Guadagno (@KimGuadagnoNJ) July 3, 2017

"It's beyond words. If I were governor, I sure wouldn't be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn't have access to state beaches..."

Christie is pretty much hated in his home state and Guadagno is running against Democratic nominee Phil Murphy for his job, but it's still surprising to see her criticize her boss.