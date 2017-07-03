Chris Christie Uses Beach He Shut Down To The Public For His Family

By John Amato
Gov. Chris Christie was photographed on a closed New Jersey state beach with his family. The beach had been closed because of his imposed government shutdown.

Aren't government shutdowns grand?

How despicable a man is the governor bully? When asked if this holiday was fair, Christie replied, "I don't know if it's fair, but ... my family doesn't ask for any services while we are there."

Did his constituents believe they were offering state services to Christie's family on top of their votes?

On Saturday he lowered himself even further and played his "Trump" card. Christie told a reporters, "Run for governor, and you can have a residence there."

When asked if he got any sun on Sunday, he said no, but NJ.com has evidence to the contrary.

And if you think he didn't order the closing of the George Washington bridge, you need your head examined. Gov. Christie should have been convicted along with his top aides, Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni.

Gov. Chris Christie's personal email signature should be, "As long as I got mine."

Edit: Christie has since responded to the Star-Ledger for running this story and picture on their frontpage. Christie's approval rating in New Jersey is just 15%, according to Quinnipiac.

"What a great bit of journalism by The Star-Ledger," Christie said. "They actually caught a politician being where he said he was going to be with the people he said he was going to be with: his wife and children and their friends. I'm sure they will get a Pulitzer for this one."


