Republican Operative: Why Can't You Touchy Media Elites Take A Joke?

Why can't you media elites take a joke?

That's the thread of this entire discussion about Trump tweeting his WWE clip at CNN.

"You can't look at this in isolation, you have you to look at this in a totality," Bakari Sellers said.

"This is not anything new. This is the same Donald Trump that was campaigning, doing his rallies saying 'Knock them out. If you accidentally hurt them, I'll pay your legal bills,' having people punched at his rallies and saying, 'In the old days, we used to take them out back.'

"This is the same person. He hasn't changed one bit. This isn't some coordinated distraction from a legislative agenda, which is stalled, which has no major victories. This is just who he is. The problem, though, is that of his 35% of supporters, there may be one or two people who go out there and act at this behest. This is beneath the dignity of the office and Donald Trump has to be extremely careful with his words, something he doesn't know how to do."

GOP operative Ben Ferguson talked about whether it was a distraction from Trump's agenda, but pivoted to ridiculing the media.

"He's going to say little fun with them (the media). They don't like him and want to destroy him. When you send out something like this, some of the media take themselves too seriously, think they're more important than the average american person," Ferguson said.

"People need to learn to have a sense of humor in politics. Dial down the crazy and not overreact to something that is fake wrestling. That's what it is. It's literally fake wrestles!"

"Sometimes you feel like you're in The Twilight Zone, whether you're talking to a President Trump supporter or anyone on the street," Sellers retorted.

"He took the post from an anti-semitic punk on Reddit and took it out there from the world to see from his presidential handle. Let's play the 'what if this was Barack Obama' game. People had a fit because the man used dijon mustard, because he wore a tan suit. They made up these little fake media spectacles. now you have a president of the United States who is literally out there, pummeling the media, using a military backdrop to actually blast the media, when the media are the group of people who dig deep into the VA scandals, who make sure that our military men and women get the coverage and care that they need.

"I'm trying to figure out why it's okay for Donald Trump to have a bar of expectation that comes up to my knee."