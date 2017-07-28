Ryan Lizza: Scaramucci Agreed Interview Was On The Record

The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza told CNN this morning that Anthony Scaramucci admitted to him his interview was above board, "I understand that interview was not off the record,' after Trump's new communications director tweeted out that he got deceived by Lizza.

After the proverbial doo-doo hit the fan, Scaramucci tweeted this out.

I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

Scaramucci has been doing interviews and going on cable TV news for years so the notion he had no idea he was on the record when he called in to Lizza is ridiculous.

I can see if you're hanging out in a park with your best friends from the neighborhood, drinking a few beers and you go on a rant, throwing down some phonetic bombs about your coworkers.

But anybody with a modicum of class, intelligence or common sense would never use such lewd language while discussing his fellow White House administration members to any journalist, ever. Even if they are clearly off the record.

Lizza told CNN, "I had a conversation with Anthony yesterday afternoon. I didn't want to post the piece until I had a chance to talk to him and walk him through what was going to be in the piece and explain it."

He continued, "I will say in that conversation Anthony made 100% clear to me, 'look, I understand that interview was not off the record, totally within your rights to publish it.' I don't want to say anything more about that conversation, but that was the takeaway from that conversation."

Cuomo asked if he burned Scaramucci.

Lizza replied, "Now, did he want me to publish it? No, After the fact, the morning after, he was not very excited about the fact that it would be published, but the key question that you asked about being on the record, we were in agreement and we had a conversation -- in fact, that conversation was recorded as well. So there was no ambiguity about this, Chris. The communications director at the White House called me and we conducted an interview without setting any ground rules at the top."

Camerota said, Thank you for clarifying..."