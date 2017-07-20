Scarborough: Trump 'Scared To Death' Everything Is Going To Unravel

Morning Joe devoted some time to trying to figure out why Donald Trump would have given such an incriminating interview to the New York Times.

"Mika, you know, somebody pointed out earlier, and I think they're exactly right," Scarborough said.

"It may have been Bill Kristol, that maybe we're overanalyzing this too much. Maybe this is not about Donald Trump being anything other than scared.

"Because he knows what's in his background. And he knows what -- why he is being --he knows himself, not us, why he has compared American soldiers unfavorably to Vladimir Putin in his interview. He knows why he told us in 2015 that he thought Putin was a better leader than Barack Obama, even after it was brought up to him that Putin assassinated journalists and political leaders.

"He knows all of that, and I think maybe as Bill Kristol said, we're just making this a little more complicated than it needs to be. Donald trump is scared. He is scared to death that somebody is going to pull on that thread and everything is going to unravel. So does it make political sense to fire James Comey? No, it doesn't, unless keeping James Comey will get you in legal trouble. and so he does that. He gets Rod Rosenstein appointing special counsel and now he has Bob Mueller. "I think also, you could say we're overthinking it and we probably should have, everybody, should look at what he said during the campaign, and take him for his word." Mika said. "The comments he made about Russia. The comments he made when we asked him who do you turn to for advice? Who is a great thinker? Him. Talked about himself. I can't think of anybody in the White House who would advise him to make the comments he made to the New York Times."