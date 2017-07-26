Shep Smith Fumes Over Trump's 'False Claims' About Jeff Sessions

Fox News' Shepard Smith hammered Trump's attacks on Jeff Sessions today while the AG was at the White House, calling Trump's timeline and claims "demonstrably false."

Smith read off Trump's "false" tweets:

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

...big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

After reading the tweets, Smith told viewers, "This is a false claim. Demonstrably false."

"It was false when he made it during the campaign and it's still false today. His timeline is wrong, his claims are exaggerated, and there's no evidence that Hillary Clinton knew anything about it., Smith continued, citing the Washington Post's four Pinocchio ruling on Trump's claim.

He then recounted yesterday's events, noting that Sessions did not meet with Trump at the White House today.

Smith then blew away Trump's bogus argument that he wouldn't have appointed Sessions if he knew he would reuse himself, saying, "President Trump last week told the New York Times he would not have appointed Sessions had he known he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Again, his timeline is wrong."

He continued, "First, Trump appointed him. Then the details of the Russia investigation became public. Then the attorney general recused himself.

Trump then told the WSJ in an interview that Sessions didn't help his election campaign because he won Alabama by "massive numbers" so "it's not like a great loyal thing."

Smith shot back at him, "That too is not untrue. Sessions is widely popular among conservatives in the south and more popular than the president himself there."

Smith easily pointed out a number of lies, exaggerations and botched timelines in a few minutes.