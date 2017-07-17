Smarmy Jack Kingston: Manafort Wouldn't Have Allowed Anything Illegal To Happen!

Good old former congressman Jack Kingston, who can be counted on to be one of the slickest, smarmiest GOP apologists out there. This morning on CNN, he earned whatever the hell wingnut welfare is paying him.

John Berman wanted to know if Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting was just with a publicist, as Kingston said, "Why would Paul Manafort be there, the campaign chairman, if it was some publicist there? Why would Paul Manafort be there?"

Well, aw shucks, John!

"Having been in the headquarters many times in the campaign, there was a free flow of people coming and going," good old Jack said.

"I could see them dropping in on it. Paul Manafort would not have walked out of there with information he thought was a violation of the law and not done something about it. I know that much about Paul Manafort. He would not have played with uranium, if you don't mind my saying, or anything nuclear."

Ha, ha! See how he got in that uranium dig about the Dems, and pushed that fake equivalency talking point? And he's using this Paul Manafort as the ethical standard, huh?

"There could have been mistakes by Jared and Don because they were non-elected officials and non-political, but Paul Manafort would have known better and done something about it. Do you really think that they would have had five people in a meeting if this was about colluding with Russia? it defies logic. Would Donald Trump really go out publicly and say 'I've got to do' -- this is all -- this whole 'I gotcha now' approach that the Democrats have had since the investigation first started.

"He went into a press conference during the summer, asking Russia to find the other 30,000 e-mails," Angela Rye retorted. "There are a lot of things that your president has done to defy logic. let's at least acknowledge that."

"Your president, too, Angela."

"He's your president," she said.

And really, if Trump was put in office by the Russians, she's got a good point.

