Louisville Votes Down No-Knock Warrants, But Breonna Taylor's Killers Are Still Free

CNN's New Day talked about some good news (and some bad news) from Louisville last night.

"The way in which things have moved, Angela, the Louisville city council in Kentucky last night, 26-0 voted to end no-knock warrants. I don't even know if many of us knew that there was such a thing as a no-knock warrant until Breonna Taylor was killed. It's heartbreaking that this special young woman lost her life, but now this is a household word and they did the right thing yesterday," Alysin Camerota said to Angela Rye.

"So, yeah, I think with the backdrop that just last week, Rand Paul refused to vote in favor of an anti-lynching bill in the United States Senate speaks volumes," Rye said.

"It's an amazing thing that this law was passed and so quickly in Louisville, Kentucky. But the flag that I would offer you all is that as we celebrate that progress, Breonna Taylor's killers are still on the streets. They have not been arrested. They shot 20 times into her home. She received eight of those bullets and was killed. Under any other circumstance if there was a citizen that did that, they would be arrested.

"So we have to remember that as times are shifting, as change comes, that we still need justice, that we still need to be from under the thumb of oppression, or as Reverend Sharpton talked about, it's time for America to get its knee off our backs. We have to have that safety and security. This is under the backdrop of Donald Rrump talking about law and order, which when I hear, I hear 'shoot to kill.' We have to start reckoning with all of these things but for so many, it has to come a lot quicker to survive," she concluded.