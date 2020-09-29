KY AG Agrees To Release Grand Jury Recording After Juror Petitions Court

CNN has the news this morning that Mitch McConnell's protege, Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron, says he will release a recording of the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor shooting death by police.

And as I wrote last week, he admits the only charge he recommended to the grand jury was unrelated to Taylor's death. "CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is live in Louisville, Kentucky, with more. Why did he do that, Shimon?" Alysin Camerota asked.

"This all comes after an unprecedented step by a grand jury, someone who was actually in the grand jury, was one of the 12 jurors who were hearing evidence in this case," Prokupecz said.

Yes, this is highly unusual and might even indicate misconduct by Cameron.

"Late yesterday, they filed a motion with the court, this person -- we don't know who the person is. They filed a motion to put pressure on the attorney general to release this information, because they say that the attorney general mischaracterized their work. And in response to that, the attorney general issued this statement. He said that the grand jury is meant to be a secretive body.

" 'It's apparent that the public interest in this case isn't going to allow that to happen. As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the grand jury proceedings. And we stand by our belief that such a belief could compromise the grand jury investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool.'"

Oh, and there's this:

Breaking: Multiple Louisville SWAT Team Members Told Investigators They Had Serious Concerns About Raid on Breonna Taylor’s Apartment https://t.co/W1xd3NZWFk — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 28, 2020

As I've been saying: Stinks from top to bottom.