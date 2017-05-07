Today In Stupid: GOP.org Demands Dems' Plan To Fix Obamacare?!?

The Republican Party came out with a YouTube Ad today. It's utterly ridiculous:

The ad shows a number of Democratic Senators claiming that Obamacare has problems and that those problems need to be fixed.

And they're tweeting HILLARY CLINTON to demand her plan for healthcare. Really!?

That's right. The Republican Party claims that Democrats have not come forward with their plan to fix ACA.

Oh. My. God. The biggest lie of the week, and that's including Trump's tweets?

Let's recap:

1. The Senate Healthcare bill was written on purpose with zero Democratic input.

2. The Senate and House Healthcare Bills are massively unpopular, polling at less than 20% approval.

3. The Republican Party controls both houses of Congress and the White House. The Democrats simply cannot put a bill on the floor of either the House or Senate because they do not control those chambers.

4. The Democrats HAVE written proposals to fix Obamacare, specifically to address the issue of "bare counties," -- counties with less than two insurers offering exchange policies.

5. The Republican House of Representatives voted 62 times to repeal Obamacare. And NOW they want Democratic "ideas"? The Democratic idea is the Affordable Healthcare Act. And expanding Medicaid. And providing help in areas where the "marketplace" refuses to provide policies. Don't forget that the reason some counties don't have participation is because big insurance refuses to do business there, and these counties are in states that did not expand Medicaid.

This heavily edited and very stupid video clips cable news questions about Democratic plans on Obamacare while cutting off the Senators' answers.

Just as an example: here's Al Franken's answer to the Republican party from a couple weeks ago -- we're going to DEFEAT your cruel and ridiculous healthcare bill.

The Republican claim, pushed by Trump, is that the markets are unstable and collapsing, but Trump's HHS denies those claims themselves in this report:

VERIFIED: Trump/Price HHS report admits ACA markets are stable—the risk pool is not worsening as claimed. https://t.co/iFXA0Z6i9D pic.twitter.com/vupx4igE1r

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) July 5, 2017

Plumline at The Washington Post points out that, well, Republicans are lying sacks of manure.

A GOP stunt backfires, and accidentally reveals a truth Republicans want hidden ...some Republicans are actually blaming Obamacare for the fact that some remain uncovered by the Medicaid expansion in states where GOP governors didn’t opt into it. All of these lies and distortions, in one way or another, are meant to obscure two basic realities: The ACA, for all its problems, is actually helping millions and millions of people, and the GOP bill would undo much of those gains.

And just a reminder that Trump promised great healthcare for everybody forever at a fraction of the cost: