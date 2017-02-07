Tom Price Lies About GOP Health Care Bill Jacking Up Premiums On Older Americans

This is what Donald Trump is trying to distract everyone from with his insane tweets attacking the media. He's really hoping that the media and the voters won't be paying any attention while Mitch McConnell tries to ram this godawful so-called "health care" bill of theirs through the Senate.

This should be the lead story on every network in the country, warning Americans how dangerously close we are to actually seeing this monstrosity pass:

1: ALERT: McConnell just sent a revised bill to CBO. They’re close to a deal. This is CODE RED.https://t.co/9TTStGJGVm — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) July 2, 2017

The administration knows they're going to have a hard time rounding up the votes for this thing, so they've still got their surrogates out there lying to the public about the damage it's going to do. Here's HHS Secretary Tom Price on this Sunday's Meet the Press trying to convince everyone that the bill isn't really going to jack up the premiums for older Americans five times higher and price those with pre-existing conditions out of the market.

As Chuck Todd noted, there's not a single analysis out there from any group that disputes the damage the legislation will do, but that didn't stop Price from pretending they're going to somehow fix the problem with some magical fairy dust in the form of some legislation they're supposedly going to pass at a later date:

CHUCK TODD: I want to go to the larger issue here, which is the cost of health insurance, particularly for older Americans with pre-existing conditions. AARP came out with their analysis. And they note because older Americans could now be charged up to five times as much as younger people, rather than a cap at three times as much under the current law. The AARP is calling that an age tax, that basically the older you are, the more you're going to end up paying in premiums. Do you agree with their analysis? SECY. TOM PRICE: No, I don't at all. And I think that brings us to the point of why are we doing any of this in the first place? The fact of the matter is that premiums are up, enrollments down, insurers are leaving the market. Oh, and that's before President Trump was sworn in.

↓ Story continues below ↓ And the fact of the matter is that it's only gotten worse since then because there hasn't been action. So, what we're trying to do is to bring all of those prices down, everybody. Premiums in this nation have doubled over the past four years, up an average of $3,000 for the average family. That's a tax on everybody. What we want to do is bring all of those prices down so that seniors, young people, folks in middle age, folks who are gaining their coverage by their employer, all of those costs come down. CHUCK TODD: But for what it's worth, not a single analysis, whether it's Congressional Budget Office or third-party groups, has indicated that this bill, either the House version or the Senate version, is somehow going to make premiums come down for older Americans. Every analysis suggests while premiums may come down for younger Americans, that for older Americans with preexisting conditions, these premiums are going to go up. There's not a single analysis that has said otherwise.

SECY. TOM PRICE: And that's precisely because the Congressional Budget Office and all of these analyses don't look at the entire plan. The entire plan includes not just this piece of legislation, which is a significant piece, but it's not the entire plan. The other pieces of legislation that provide for increasing competition and increasing choices in the insurance market. And then all of the things that we're doing at the Department of Health and Human Services right now, as we speak, to make certain that we're turning back the tide of all of the rules and regulations that were put in place previously that decrease choices, that increase cost, all of those things. If you look at it in its totality, and nobody's looking at it in its totality, we will bring down premiums. We will increase coverage. We will increase choices. And I believe we will increase the quality of care provided in this nation. CHUCK TODD: Well, in fairness to the Congressional Budget Office, they can only examine legislation that's in front of them, not potential future legislation. SECY. TOM PRICE: That's right. But that’s your question. CHUCK TODD: Potential future legislation, which is yet to be fully introduced.

They'll fix it when pigs fly. Here's more on the legislation that they're actually going to vote on from Vox: CBO: Republican health care bill raises premiums for older, poor Americans by as much as 850%: