Trump Promises Protection For Pre-Existing Conditions. Yeah, Right.

Trump spoke at a State TV Fox News Town Hall event Thursday evening, wherein he tried not to slouch, but didn't try not to lie. One of the hosts, Martha MacCallum, asked him about his plans for health care plans to require coverage of pre-existing conditions. Trump spent nearly a full minute trashing Obamacare, especially the individual mandate, impeachment, saying we need to take back the House and keep the Senate, and oh, don't forget impeachment was a hoax. He also acknowledged the Pennsylvania politicians there in the audience. Because why answer the question?

At the verrrrry end, though, he managed to squeeze in that pre-existing conditions would be 100% covered.

MacCALLUM: The issue of pre-existing conditions, you say you're going to protect them. This administration is also fighting Obamacare in the courts, so how do you promise people you're going to protect them based on that? TRUMP: Well, that's what I said. We want to terminate Obamacare because it's bad. Look, we're running it really well, but we know it's defective. It's very defective. We got rid of the worst part. And that was a very important thing, you know, getting rid of the individual mandate was a very important thing. We wanna get something — if we can get the House, you'll have the best health care, health insurance anywhere on the planet. But we have to get the House back. Now, that means we have to hold the Senate, we have to get the House, we have to obviously keep the White House, but what we're doing is managing it really well. Now, it's a case, it's called Texas vs., you understand, it's Texas that's suing, they wanna terminate it.

HAS ANYONE HEARD ANYTHING ABOUT PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS YET I HAVEN'T. Sigh. Sorry. Back to the clip and his arglebargle:

TRUMP: And everybody there is also saying, and everybody, we have our great senator from Pennsylvania, thank you very much, Pat, for being here, Pat Toomey, and, but very important, and by the way, our great congressmen, I have to say, they were great warriors, right? Real warriors in terms of the fake impeachment, I will tell you that. But, so, Texas is trying to, it's Texas and many states, they're trying to terminate, but they wanna put something that's much better. They're terminating it to put much better. And they all pledged that pre-existing conditions, 100 percent taken care of.

Did ya get all that? I cannot decide if my favorite part is when we get promised the best healthcare on the PLANET or when he says, "They're terminating it to put much better." Good sentence, Sir! Oooo, also I loved how he lied about protecting pre-existing conditions, because we cannot believe a single word that slides out of his disgusting mouth.

Or maybe my favorite part is this next thing, when Trump's asked how he plans to handle the national debt, which has ballooned under his watch:

TRUMP: “We will be cutting” entitlements.



He just admitted, again, that he's going to come for your Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. pic.twitter.com/f5gfwMF6b6 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) March 6, 2020

Actually, I believe him when he says he'll cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. That part rings true, doesn't it?

Ed. Note: Trump had two years to deal with some kind of replacement plan that would handle pre-existing conditions, but he didn't. The Trumpcare plan Senator John McCain put the thumbs-down on didn't deal at all with pre-existing conditions. It just sent anyone with acne to a high-risk pool. He has no plan, never did, and that was intentional.