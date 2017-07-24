Gaslight Nation: Trump Attacks Democrats For Not Helping Repeal Obamacare

Donald Trump held a staged press event this afternoon to try and wrangle enough Republican Senators to pass his signature repeal and replace Trumpcare health plan that is up for some sort of vote on Tuesday.

Tuesday's procedures are murky at best because as the New York Times reports, "Senators have yet to be told precisely what legislation they will be debating."

But Trump is hoping to at least force Republicans to repeal Obamacare for two years without a replacement.

After chiding Republicans for running on their mantra for seven years and then refusing to end Obamacare, Trump turned his ire to the Democratic party and said, "The Senate is very close to the votes it needs to pass a replacement."

"The problem is we have zero help from the Democrats, they're obstructionists. That's all they are good at is obstructionism. Making things not work. They say exactly the right things, and then do exactly what they're not supposed to be do. The Democrats aren't giving us one vote, so we need virtually every single vote from the Republicans," Trump said.

Is this little speech supposed to light a fire under Senate Democrats to help Republicans destroy health care in the country for millions of people?

The Senate bill has a 12% approval rating. The House bill Trump at first celebrated before calling it mean is all they have.

Trump ran on repealing and replacing Obamacare so where was his own bill to get the job done?

Also, apparently Obamacare has been around since the end of the Clinton administration?

"For the past 17 years, Obamacare has wreaked havoc..."

When you live in a fact-free world, what's 10 years, give or take?