Ana Navarro Likens White House Staff Turnover To 'Quickies In A Las Vegas Brothel'

Fiery Ana Navarro had nothing good to say about Donald Trump's first 200 days in office, and rightly so, since there really isn't much good to say about anything he's done while there.

CNN's Kate Bolduan had some interesting analogies, too, starting out by listing things that can happen in 200 days.

"If you are a baby, you can learn to sit up by then, on your own. If you are a spaceship, you can travel to Mars, so i'm told," she opened.

It was funny to imagine Bolduan claim that if she is Donald Trump, he can take stock on a working vacation, though. He's not taking stock. He's taking credit for things he had nothing to do with, like the stock market highs, border security, jobs, economic enthusiasm, and more.

Navarro conceded that the successful theft of President Obama's Supreme Court pick was indeed one for the Trump win column. And then she went off.

Ticking off the failures, she began, "Look, in 200 days, he's had very few good days. He failed at his signature promise of replace and repeal."

"His White House had more people go in and out for quickies than a Las Vegas brothel," she continued.

"The chaos that ensued is absolutely insane. he keeps fabricating, he keeps tweeting like a deranged person. He caused international incidents. The leaks out of his White House is like cheese cloth."

She concluded by listing his failures again before giving him a "D", which she said was being generous.

I loved her comparison of the turnover in the White House to a Las Vegas brothel. I think Trump has actually turned the White House into a brothel rather than just being like one.

Good eye, Ana.