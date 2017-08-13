Charlottesville Mayor: Blame Lies At The Doorstep Of The White House

By Scarce
"The blame lies right at the doorstep at the White House". Succinct and to the point.

Source: CNN

(CNN) Charlottesville Democratic mayor Michael Signer said Sunday that President Donald Trump had emboldened organized racists who caused the racially charged violence in his city over the weekend.

"Look at the campaign he ran," Signer said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Signer called on everyone to join together to recognize and combat racism, adding that the effort should include Trump.


