Governor Larry Hogan Blames Donald Trump For The Insurrection That Left 5 Dead At The Capitol

Maryland's Governor, Larry Hogan, joined Jake Tapper on Sunday's episode of State of the Union and they had an in-depth discussion about the insurrection riot at the Capitol that left 5 dead. Gov. Hogan is clearly playing the role of centrist Republican who can unify both parties — in contrast to the MAGA cult Republicans who are in a death spiral with Donald Trump.

Gov. Hogan was direct, telling Tapper that Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" for the riot that took 5 lives — 4 rioters and one Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick,

Here was the exchange:

TAPPER: The president incited a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five people have died, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick. Does President Trump have blood on his hands? HOGAN: There is no question in my mind that he was -- he was responsible for inciting this riotous mob, that this was an insurrection. You know, they stormed the Capitol, and threatened to kill the Vice President and put the lives of people in danger. And he had a huge part, a huge role to play in that. And I think a lot of people don't understand how close this was to a mass casualty event, with members of Congress and the Vice President slaughtered,. TAPPER; How worried are you about what might happen over the next ten days, with President Trump remaining in office? HOGAN: Well, I'm pretty worried, but we're taking action. You know, on the lead-in you were talking about us sending in the National Guard. Within minutes of this attack I called a security team together, sent in several hundred specially-trained Maryland State Police, a rapid response team, and I called up 500 members of the National Guard. We are having security briefings.

Thank god the rioters were not able to take any hostages or, god forbid, kill any elected officials. Will we be so lucky the next time? And knowing how unhinged, dangerous and deranged these Trump supporters are, it is almost guaranteed that there WILL be a next time. It could be at the Capitol in DC, or a state house, or a Governor's mansion. These Trump supporters will not give up — not before Inauguration, and definitely not after, when they will be completely enraged, imagining their cult leader had the election "stolen" from him.