Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

GOP Rep. McCaul Reads Talking Points Defending Benghazi Hypocrisy

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas repeatedly referred to what appeared to be written talking points on Sunday when he was asked why he supported multiple Benghazi investigations but opposes a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
By David

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas repeatedly referred to what appeared to be written talking points on Sunday when he was asked why he supported multiple Benghazi investigations but opposes a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During an interview on CNN's State of the Union program, host Jake Tapper said that he was "surprised" that McCaul voted against the Jan. 6 commission.

Tapper observed that McCaul had supported investigations in 2014 following the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

"I agreed with you then but I wonder why you don't have the same feeling about this commission?" Tapper asked.

"It was a dark day in American history," McCaul said, appearing to glance down at his notes. "I was the first one to call for a DOJ investigation into this. In essence, I view this not as an overview of policy like the 9/11 Commission did. It's a criminal investigation, a criminal case."

McCaul read his notes as he continued: "In my judgment, that properly falls within the purview of the Department of Justice where I worked for many years rather than a politically appointed commission."

The Texas lawmaker said that he wants "all the answers to what happened on Jan. 6" to come from the Justice Department.

"I think Congress should have a full report of the DOJ investigation that I don't believe will be tainted by politics, whereas some other methods could be," McCaul said, appearing to read talking points. "I think the DOJ -- having been a part of that for so long -- really is where this properly should be to get to the bottom of what happened and let's get to prosecuting and putting these people behind bars."

McCaul, however, did not say if he supports a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump or others who may have instigated the Jan. 6 attack.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team