C&L's Late Nite Music Club With R.L. Boyce

Hailing from the Mississippi Hill Country, RL Boyce is a first-hand protege of Fred McDowell, Ranie Burnette and RL Burnside.

He started out as a drummer, playing for the Rising Star Fife and Drum band with blues legend Otha Turner and later with Jesse Mae Hemphill. When he picked up the guitar, he took the rhythm that was already deep in his soul and put a hypnotic boogie all over the strings.

Keeping with the loose, hypnotic and funky spirit of Hill Country blues, R.L.'s latest record, Roll and Tumble, which will be released this September was recorded in two days and all in one take. On it, he's backed by father and son double drumming team of Cedrick Burnside (RL Burnside's drummer and grandson) and Calvin Jackson along with cats like Lightnin' Malcolm and Luther Dickinson (he of the North Mississippi All Stars and son of legendary Memphis record producer the late Jim Dickinson.) The groove is down-home and as it is timeless. He's the real deal.

