'Diamond & Silk' Play 'Both Sides' Apologists For Trump's Refusal To Condemn White Supremacists

There's always someone willing to sell their soul for their fifteen minutes of fame, and if they're Trump supporters, Fox will put them on the air. You Tube "stars" Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as “Diamond” and “Silk,” have been in the news lately after they were invited to the Commerce Department’s headquarters last week, supposedly to discuss ways to expand their business.

YouTube Stars Who Met With Feds to 'Grow' Trump-Themed Business Were Paid by Trump Campaign:

The Commerce Department revealed Diamond and Silk’s visit in a photo posted on the department’s official Twitter account, which said the duo had met with the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) to “discuss how to grow their business and build their brand.” The tweet was deleted hours later. [...] A Commerce spokesperson told Gizmodo the tweet was deleted “out of an abundance of caution” as the department was not clear it had received permission to post the photo. “Diamond and Silk were here to talk about minority business development,” the spokesperson said. “They reached out to the Acting National Director of MBDA, [whom] they had met previously, to discuss how best to help the minority business community.” The spokesperson declined to elaborate on how the Commerce Department was helping Diamond and Silk “build their brand.” At present, they offer only two products in their online store, both Trump-branded pins. [...] The meeting would seem perfectly innocent, were it not for the fact that Diamond and Silk were paid Trump campaign consultants. The Trump campaign denied paying Diamond and Silk for their regular on-stage appearances at political rallies. But an amendment to the campaign’s 2016 FEC report, released in May 2017, reveals the YouTube stars were in fact cut a check shortly after the election: a meager $1,274.94 for their “field consulting” work. Questions had been raised by reporters last summer over what Trump aides brushed off as coincidence: Ace Specialties, a company the Trump campaign reportedly paid more than $2 million for campaign swag, also supplied the pro-Trump merchandise sold on Diamond and Silk’s website.

↓ Story continues below ↓

As the article also noted, the two are also frequent guests on Fox "News" and this Sunday, they were back, and making excuses for Trump's refusal to condemn--much less take any responsibility for--the violence and death in Charlottesville. The two repeated his "both sides" nonsense and then took it to a whole new level with their "but, but, but... the Democrats are the real racists" claptrap.

Right wingers love to parrot that line and always conveniently omit that fact that the entire Civil Rights movement existed and that those Dixiecrats left the party and became Republicans.