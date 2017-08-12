Trump On Charlottesville: Don't Blame Me! Also, Both Sides Do It

We knew.

We knew that if Trump was going to make a statement about the violence and death in Charlottesville, he couldn't really express empathy. After all, he doesn't really know what that is. And he wasn't going to condemn the white nationalists who literally ran people down with a car in a terror attack.

President Trump ignores questions about disavowing white nationalists following violent protests in #Charlottesvil… pic.twitter.com/7mX74D507H — Your Home Management (@YHomeManagement) August 12, 2017

There was some boilerplate about how we should all join together as Americans, but he also said, "We condemn this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides."

"Many sides." As if there were other sides as bad as running people down with cars.

Then he pivoted to bragging about his economic numbers. Well, you get what you pay for, I guess.

It would take so little effort for Trump to say the appropriate things on a dark day like this and return to golf. But he just won't do it. — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) August 12, 2017

Trump REFUSED to answer q's on whether he condemned White Nationalist & if he thought it was terrorist car attack. "Not Donald Trump" — April (@speakout_april) August 12, 2017

I guaran-fucking-tee if a Muslim had plowed a car into a crowd of white folks Trump wouldn't be #manysides-ing shit — Jed Oliver (@Jed_Oliver) August 12, 2017

Imagine Trump after Oklahoma City & McVeigh arrested; all sides, because, you know, those babies in the day care were no angels! — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 12, 2017