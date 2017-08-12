Trump On Charlottesville: Don't Blame Me! Also, Both Sides Do It

By Susie Madrak
We knew.

We knew that if Trump was going to make a statement about the violence and death in Charlottesville, he couldn't really express empathy. After all, he doesn't really know what that is. And he wasn't going to condemn the white nationalists who literally ran people down with a car in a terror attack.

There was some boilerplate about how we should all join together as Americans, but he also said, "We condemn this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides."

"Many sides." As if there were other sides as bad as running people down with cars.

Then he pivoted to bragging about his economic numbers. Well, you get what you pay for, I guess.


