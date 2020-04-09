Politics
Diamond And Silk Forced To Delete Tweet Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk’s could have caused people to die with their coronavirus misinformation, but fortunately, Twitter forced the duo to take down the tweet.
By NewsHound Ellen
Mediaite’s Zachary Petrizzo caught the tweet and saved it for posterity.

Later, Petrizzo reported that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the tweet had violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy and that the account would be locked until the tweet was removed.

Diamond and Silk (real names Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) have been spewing the vilest, most irresponsible sort of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic. They have claimed that the number of deaths attributed to the disease has been exaggerated to harm their idol, Donald Trump. They have also claimed that the virus itself, was engineered by the “Deep State” to harm Trump.

Now this.

I previously wrote that If Fox Business fired Trish Regan because she suggested that the “hysteria” over the coronavirus was a plot to damage Trump, then Fox Nation ought to dump Diamond and Silk ASAP.

That’s even more true now.

