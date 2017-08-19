Fox Pundits Discover They Love Art -- Now That It's The Kind That Was Created To Terrorize Black People

Remember way, way back in 2012 (I know, it feels like a lifetime ago, back when we had a sane president, doesn't it?) when the pundits over on Fox "news" were griping that President Obama had not denounced the artwork by photographer Andres Serrano, known as "Piss Christ," which depicted a small crucifix submerged in a jar of urine?

Well, guess what? They're all art lovers now that the "art" we're talking about are these Confederate memorials that are finally starting to be removed in cities around the country.

Here's now Fox regular and wife of Congressman Sean Duffy, Rachel Campos-Duffy responded when Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman asked her how she explains to her children what's going on with these protests around the country demanding that these Confederate monuments come down.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well I've thought a lot about it, and first of all, I believe that art isn't just meant to sooth us or make us sore. Sometimes art is meant to be there to make us grapple difficult things, painful things... in this case about our own American history. What I've tried to do is tell my kids, look, I think communities have to decide and not moms, and so these things should be left up to their communities and if these statues cause pain to people in those communities, that community should decide whether that statue is worth it or not. What I've found though is that I've really said, we need to back up for our kids at least. And I think the problem is so much identity politics at the adult level has been injected into our children's lives. We used to talk about the melting pot when I was a kid. That's now offensive. We now... it's the salad bowl. There's so much emphasis on what divides us in the name of, you know, diversity is what they call it. I think we need as parents, and grandparents, because we can't depend on schools and the media and Hollywood to do that, to talk about what unites us, what's good about America.

As Kevin Drum, and many others have pointed out this week in the wake of these protests, these statues were put up for one reason, and one reason alone, to terrorize black people: The Real Story Behind All Those Confederate Statues: