This is going to break your damn heart. A mess of people who are undocumented workers in the coastal bend are refusing to go to shelters or get on the bus to higher ground because they fear it is an ICE ruse. Oh dear God. People are going to die. And Trump pardons Joe Arpaio.

They are keeping open the in-land checkpoints at Sarita and Falfurrias.

What kind of monsters have we become?