GOP Ex-Rep. Slams Trump As 'Shockingly Bad,' Credits Obama's Skills With Congress

This morning, Trump picked up his phone and continued to hate-tweet Senators on his own side of the aisle for not bowing before Dear Leader. Today's target was Tennessee Senator Bob Corker.

Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

Why Trump thinks it's a good idea to attack his own side, I do not know. Nor does former Rep. Mike Rogers, who appeared on John Berman's show on CNN this morning.

“You know, this is exasperating,” Rogers sighed. “If you want to try to do the things people want Donald Trump to do, when you talk about infrastructure improvement, when you talk tax reform, tax relief, when you talk about the big picture of getting free market ideas back into the health care debate, all of that seems to be lost on this president.”

It's remarkable. A hard-core Republican going on the Network Trump Hates The Most and slapping Trump around!

But Rogers wasn't done, not by a long shot.

“It’s shockingly bad,” he went on. “You cannot poke the people who are going to have to vote and write and debate and amend the bill going through to support your agenda. It makes no sense whatsoever.”

But wait! There's more! Rogers didn't stop with his slam on Trump, but he also went on to praise Obama and his ability to advance his agenda.

“Think about when Obama came in and he owned the House and the Senate and big numbers,” Rogers reminded Berman. “He came out to do something that he didn’t talk about a lot in the campaign — he did Obamacare. He did that because he knew he had a short window to do something he wanted to do.”

(And the stimulus bill. And Dodd-Frank. And Lily Ledbetter. And more and more and more. But I digress.)

Turning back to Trump, Rogers said he "put on the boxing gloves and started whacking away," warning that "it will stop his ability to get his agenda done."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Today's theme on non-Fox News cable channels is Republicans slapping at Trump. It would appear that the Deep GOP Divide has been opened wide, and threatens to swallow them all up. It can't happen a moment too soon.

(h/t RawStory)