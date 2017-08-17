GOP Representative And White Supremacist Charles C Johnson Pay Julian Assange A Visit

I'll bet you can guess who the Republican is, but in case there's any doubt, that's Orange County Representative and Putin pal Dana Rohrabacher pictured with extreme right winger and white supremacist Charles C. Johnson just outside of their meeting with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

And yes, Johnson is flashing the white power sign so prominent among Trump supporters who also happen to be Nazis and white supremacists.

The LA Times reports that Johnson helped facilitate the meeting between the man responsible for publishing Hillary Clinton's emails last year and Rohrabacher, an Orange County representative and admitted fan of Vladimir Putin.

For his part, Rohrabacher says he met with Assange in order to carry a message back to Trump about what they discussed, which apparently also includes a half-hearted denial that Wikileaks and Assange had anything whatsoever to do with the DNC hack, the Russians, or the emails themselves.

In a statement, Rohrabacher's office said the Australian fugitive "emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved" in the theft of Democratic National Committee emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. The emails, which were published by WikiLeaks, put Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the defensive. The conversation between Rohrabacher and Assange, which was first reported by the Daily Caller, "ranged over many topics," according to the statement. The statement didn't reveal much more, but said "the congressman plans to divulge more of what he found directly to President Trump."

Seems legit. Long time Putin admirer carries message from the dude who at the very least, was complicit in the Russian plan to disrupt our elections in favor of Trump. Oh, and he has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States, so of course he is working hard to legitimize the theft of someone else's private property which was then used for political gain.

I'm not sure what repulses me more: An elected representative carrying messages from Julian Assange to the President of the United States, or a pissant ginger white supremacist with tiny digits making a white power sign next to him while both of them smile for the camera.

(h/t Little Green Footballs)