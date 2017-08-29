Harlan Hill Whines: Media Undermining Trump In Time Of Crisis!

Harlan Hill melted down on Fox Business this morning because, in his mind, the media isn't glorifying Trump enough during the Hurricane Harvey catastrophe.

Hill, missing his customary bow tie outfit, joined Varney & Co., and discussed the Harvey situation along with how the administration is handling it.

Varney described Harlan as a "Trump guy" and asked him to grade the president "so far."

Hill said he's been measured and professional, "the president's knocked it out of the park."

What a shock.

Stuart asked if Congress would then approve the funds to help the people of Houston and Hill replied, "I'm absolutely confident that will happen."

They didn't mention how Texas conservatives in Congress mostly voted down aide to the victims of Hurricane Sandy, but whatevs...

And then Harlan Hill veered off into la-la land by suddenly bashing the press.

Hill said, "It is interesting to me and troubling to me watching the mainstream media this morning and over the weekend and we have a major American city under occupation by an historic one in one thousand year flood and they're talking about confederate statues and they're talking about distractions that are designed to undermine the President of the United States during a time of crisis when our fellow Americans are suffering."

How dare the media cover a massive story about further possible collusion between the Trump camp and Russia?

Damn them to hell! &%^&#$!!!

Varney said he was looking at his monitors and saw an MSNBC chyron say, "Donald Trump and the impeachment standard." That's what they were taking time this morning."

Hill was thrilled and heartened that Americans could come together in times of a natural catastrophe. (And of course, ignore the bombshell Trump/Russia revelations coming out recently.)

Wow, that's shocking. I bet he was traumatized by Janet Jackson's nipple slip too.

He continued, "Some aspects of the media are the worst elements in American society and they do not reflect what we are seeing the streets of Houston."

In conservative land, it's always a good time to attack the press.

If you've been watching cable TV news, it's been nonstop coverage of Houston, but in Harlan's mind, any other news that isn't supporting Trump, no matter what it is, is a betrayal to the fabric of our American apple pie.