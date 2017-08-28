Houston Megachuch Pastor Prepares To Open Church To Flood Victims After Being Shamed Online
Houston megachurch pastor and "prosperity gospel" purveyor Joel Osteen wants everyone to know he is praying for Hurricane Harvey's victims. But until he was shamed online, he had no plans to actually open the church doors and welcome the needy in. Now, that has changed.
Earlier today, Osteen announced that he would be partnering with hater Franklin Graham to grift some more bucks to help someone somewhere. It was unclear that any donations would help anyone actually drowning in the middle of Houston, right now.
Some tried to excuse the inexcusable by saying that the area around the church was flooded, or that the church itself was flooded. But it clearly is not, as photographs indicated.
The internet and especially Twitter, was not being kind about it, either.
Our own RedPainter had this to tweet:
Meanwhile, mosques and furnitures stores were opening their doors to help all of the people in need.
I'm really glad they're opening that church. But it galls me that Osteen had to be shamed into doing it, and that he's raising money with the odious Trump sycophant Franklin Graham.
The "prosperity gospel" is a lie, and Joel Osteen has been one of the biggest liars. There's a special place in the afterlife for him, and it's not going to be as cushy as his $10 million mansion.
