Houston Megachuch Pastor Prepares To Open Church To Flood Victims After Being Shamed Online

Houston megachurch pastor and "prosperity gospel" purveyor Joel Osteen wants everyone to know he is praying for Hurricane Harvey's victims. But until he was shamed online, he had no plans to actually open the church doors and welcome the needy in. Now, that has changed.

Lakewood Church apparently bought countless air mattresses and are prepping to open their doors. Took a while but good news.#JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/MYXf1HqAbF — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

Earlier today, Osteen announced that he would be partnering with hater Franklin Graham to grift some more bucks to help someone somewhere. It was unclear that any donations would help anyone actually drowning in the middle of Houston, right now.

Some tried to excuse the inexcusable by saying that the area around the church was flooded, or that the church itself was flooded. But it clearly is not, as photographs indicated.

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

The internet and especially Twitter, was not being kind about it, either.

If only there were some way for @JoelOsteen to do more for #HurricaneHarvey victims than just praying for them pic.twitter.com/AexgzAiACs — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 28, 2017

OPEN YOUR CHURCH!



You have taken so much money away from your people to live like a king. It's the least you could do. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 28, 2017

Our own RedPainter had this to tweet:

First result in Google when I type in "Fake Christian"?:



Joel Osteen pic.twitter.com/cySF6MFMWO — ᖇ૯ძ ᑭคɿՈ੮૯Ր 🎨 (@Redpainter1) August 28, 2017

Meanwhile, mosques and furnitures stores were opening their doors to help all of the people in need.

Also: shout-out to Muslims, Atheists, and everyone else in Houston who didn't need social media to shame them into helping others. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

I'm really glad they're opening that church. But it galls me that Osteen had to be shamed into doing it, and that he's raising money with the odious Trump sycophant Franklin Graham.

The "prosperity gospel" is a lie, and Joel Osteen has been one of the biggest liars. There's a special place in the afterlife for him, and it's not going to be as cushy as his $10 million mansion.