TikToker Loses Job After Video Insulting Joel Osteen Goes Viral

Nick Stanley's viral video with televangelist Joel Osteen caused a sensation. It also cost him his job.
By Ed ScarceDecember 12, 2021

Perhaps not the wisest move by the young man, to call the famous piece of shit televangelist a piece of shit to his face, and at the restaurant where he worked. But the clip has since gone viral and might end up doing some good, as a GoFundMe account has been set up with the aim of helping the truly unfortunate, something Osteen with all his preaching about Jesus doesn't ever bother to do himself, what with his prosperity gospel idolizing greed and selfishness.

Source: San Antonio Express

The man who was fired from his job after posting a TikTok video of himself making an offensive comment toward popular televangelist Joel Osteen has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for nonprofits in Houston and Los Angeles. So far, the fundraiser has raised almost $4,600 as of Friday afternoon.

Nick Stanley posted a 16-second video of himself calling Osteen a “piece of s—” earlier this week. The restaurant server said he was fired days after the video amassed more than 6 million views. [Now over 14million.]

He said the money will go to two humanitarian organizations but does not name them on the GoFundMe page.

And how did Nick Stanley get the picture with Osteen?

Stanley said Osteen was taking photos with patrons when the TikTok user returned from break. Stanley thought to himself: “There is no way I am going to let Joel Osteen walk away and think that he’s a good guy.”

“I personally wanted to tell him how I feel, and so that’s why I calmly walked over there,” Stanley said.

In the original video, Stanley gets Osteen on camera long enough to say to the pastor: “Hey man, you know you’re a piece of s—, right?’”

Osteen laughs and walks away, which Stanley said Friday surprised him.

We here at Crooks & Liars salute you, Nick Stanley. A noble sacrifice.

The original TikTok is here.

And Nick's response to his firing.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue