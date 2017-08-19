James Murdoch Rebukes Trump’s Charlottesville Reaction, Pledges $1M To ADL And Gives Fox News A Pass

James Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox and the son of Trump-whisperer Rupert Murdoch, has, “in a personal capacity,” condemned Trump’s remarks about the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last week. Murdoch has also pledged $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League in response. But he made no mention of how Fox News has helped support and defend Trump’s remarks.

In an email to “Friends” that was leaked to The New York Times, Murdoch made it clear right in his opening that he was not acting on behalf of 21st Century Fox as he rippedTrump:

Friends,

I’m writing to you in a personal capacity, as a concerned citizen and a father. It has not been my habit to widely offer running commentary on current affairs, nor to presume to weigh in on the events of a given day save those that might be of particular or specific concern to 21CF and my colleagues. But what we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people. […] I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.

But while his own network blasts messages saying otherwise, Murdoch boasted about his company’s posture:

Diverse storytellers, and stories, can make a difference, and that diversity, around the world, is a crucial strength and an animating force in my business. Often times not everyone agrees with the stories and positions that emerge from this, and that can be difficult. Certainly no company can be perfect. But I’m proud of the powerful art that can emerge, and I’m grateful to all of my colleagues who make this happen. From the potent and compelling narrative of “12 Years a Slave”, to the streets of Pakistan and the bravery of an extraordinary young woman that we saw in “He Named Me Malala”, to name just a few, we’ve never been afraid to help storytellers and artists say important things – hard things, too.

Rather than address what he presumably finds repugnant from his own employees, Murdoch and his wife, Kathryn, are donating money to the Anti-Defamation League and urging others to do the same:

To further demonstrate our commitment, Kathryn and I are donating 1 million dollars to the Anti-Defamation League, and I encourage you to give what you think is right as well. We hardly ever talk about our charitable giving, but in this case I wanted to tell you and encourage you to be generous too. Many of you are supporters of the Anti-Defamation League already – now is a great time to give more. The ADL is an extraordinary force for vigilance and strength in the face of bigotry – you can learn more here: https://www.adl.org. My very best to you and with all my gratitude,

I guess you could say Murdoch is putting his money where his mouth is. But he’s probably got a lot more money on Fox News.

Watch Fox News contributor Alveda King defend Trump’s Charlottesville response as what FoxNews.com called a “call for unity” below, from the August 15, 2017 Your World.

