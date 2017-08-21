Lyin' Ryan's Fake Town Hall: Profile In Cowardice

In a media event that was comically called a "town hall," Lyin' Paul Ryan had this to say about Trump's comments regarding Charlottesville:

"I think he messed up on Tuesday. so, let me say it this way, it is very, very important that we not make this a partisan food fight.Iit is very important that we unify in condemning this kind of violence, in condemning this kind of hatred. and to make this us against them, Republicans against Democrats, pro-Trump, anti-Trump, that is a big mistake for our country and that will demean the value of this important issue."

What a crock!

This isn't an us vs them issue. This isn't Democrat vs Republican issue. This isn't a pro-Trump vs anti-Trump issue. Hell, this isn't even a white vs black issue.

This is a love vs hate issue. This is a right vs. wrong issue. This is a good vs evil issue.

When those polo-wearing, tiki torch-bearing Nazis and Klansmen terrorized Charlottesville, they were wrong. They were hateful. They were evil.

The fact that Trump said that Nazis are good people isn't messing up. He was sympathizing with the Nazis. He was wrong. He was evil.

By refusing to condemn the statements, by refusing to censure Trump for being a Nazi sympathizer, Ryan is tacitly condoning it.

The really sad part is that Ryan's milquetoast comments from Monday are his strongest yet. Earlier in that day, he couldn't even bring himself to mention Trump at all.

Looking at Ryan's track record, it's not hard to see that Ryan secretly agrees with that philosophy. Ryan's problem with Trump isn't what he said, it's just that he was so blatant and open about it. Yet, they share the same agenda.

It also shows that as much as Trump needs to be held accountable for his actions and words, so does Ryan.

Since Ryan won't be an adult about it, it is up to us to hold him accountable. It is up to us to stand up against this evil, malignant force.

The best way to do this is to repeal and replace Ryan in next year's election. And the best way to do that is to support Randy Bryce, who knows what is right and what is wrong and isn't afraid to stand up to evil.

You can support Randy by donating to his campaign today, whatever you can afford. It's not about supporting a Democrat over Republican. It's about vanquishing the evil and hate that people like Ryan have been cultivating for decades.