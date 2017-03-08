Montreal Opens Olympic Stadium To House Asylum Seekers From The U.S.

As Trump cancels programs enacted under the Obama administration, many flee to Canada, overwhelming their facilities.

Source: CNN

(CNN) Olympic Stadium in Montreal opened its doors as a temporary shelter amid growing numbers of people who've fled the US to seek asylum in Canada.

Many who arrived to the stadium on Wednesday are Haitians, according CNN's partners, CTV and CBC. They came off shuttle buses holding their children and their belongings, as they got in line to enter the building.

In recent months, a soaring number of people have crossed to Canada from the US. Many have expressed concerns that they'll be deported under President Donald Trump's policies.

Amid the increasing influx to Canada, shelters in Montreal are full so the Olympic Stadium is being used, reported CTV.