Open Thread - A Different Eclipse

By Frances Langum
Mars Rover Discovery sends photographs (3 seconds apart) of an eclipse viewed from the surface of Mars, as Mars's moon Phobos crosses the Sun. Phobos isn't large enough to "cover" the Sun from the view of Mars's surface.

That said, Earth is not the only planet whose moon completely covers the sun during an eclipse:

...all the gas giants -- Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune -- all have moons large enough to block the sun. The only problem is because they are made of gas, you wouldn't be able to see it if you were standing on the planet's surface.

Open Thread below....


