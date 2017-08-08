Pat Robertson Says Eric Bolling And Fox News' Sexual Harassment Issue Is 'Totally Bogus'

Televangelist Pat Robertson told his 700 Club audience that without proof, he believes all the sexual harassment allegations are "bogus" and a conspiracy designed to destroy Fox News.

Robertson proclaimed, "I’m not a conspiracy theorist but it’s so easy to see what is being done..."

Yes it is. Fox News created a culture of sexual harassment and abused as many women as they could get away with.

Robertson is also a voracious Trump supporter and views Fox News as his propaganda arm.

Robertson begins by saying "I don't have a lot of first hand information so I maybe off-the-wall, but if you wanted to destroy the Fox News, if you really wanted to destroy em, what would you do?"

He continued, "Well you would send some salacious material, ostensibly from one of their popular co-hosts or hosts and you’d send it out and then get it publicized and then you have some woman complain that she had gotten this salacious material from this particular co-host and then Fox is so averse to any kind of legal action they would immediately take the person off the air.”

This would decimate the prime time lineup Fox News has used for years. How does Robertson know this? Who knows. He didn't even claim to have a vision on it or see this nefarious plot in a dream.

Robertson said, “Easy to do? Absolutely,” Robertson insisted. “Is it being done? Probably. And the latest attack is against a guy named Eric Bolling, who I think is a straight arrow. He was on this program, he’s a dedicated Catholic, goes to mass every day, a very nice man. They’ve pulled him off the air because somebody sent some pictures ostensibly over his name.”

Robertson is sad that Bill O'Reilly is gone as well.

Pat continued, “So easy to do now and anybody can make charges,” he continued. “Ladies and gentlemen, if this is going on—and they could easily do it, I’m not a conspiracy theorist but it’s so easy to see what is being done—I think it’s a terrible shame and Fox had better … gird up their loins and realize that people are going after them and know that this is a game that people are playing. Anybody could send a salacious piece of literature and say it came from Sean Hannity or it came from this one or it came from the other one. Totally bogus.”

It's interesting that Fox News isn't alleging these many claims of sexual harassment are bogus or a conspiracy to destroy them, Pat. They've been saying the exact opposite and have fired or suspended those who they believe or know to have committed those heinous acts.

It's not that complicated.

And Robertson was outraged that MSNBC was winning the demographic ratings against Fox!

"They've got the demos which is 18-49 young people. Isn't that amazing?"

His co-host said. "MSNBC, really?"

"Really, Rachel Maddow of all people is number 1!"

Robertson then blamed the "lawyers" for not letting the programmers run the show.