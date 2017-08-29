Peggy Noonan Says People Will Have Sympathy For Joe Arpaio Because He's 85

Why should Peggy Noonan take a break from her mai-tai induced happy place to think about unpleasant things like brown people dying of abuse while in jail?

8. Arpaio would routinely deny BASIC MEDICAL TREATMENT to inmates. One woman DIED after slipping into a diabetic coma when denied insulin. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 26, 2017

You may recall that Peggy also didn't have time to bother herself with discussions of Abu Gahrib torture by American operatives, either, responding that "sometimes in life you wanna' just keep walkin'."

And really, why should Peggy Noonan miss a day's drinking just because "people" are "all upset" about a pardon "Mr. Trump" gave to an 85-year-old?

"...I have a feeling Mr. Trump just did himself some good speaking the way he did of it. Also somebody noted Joe Arpaio was 85 years old. That will make people feel sympathetic."

He wasn't too old to defy a court order to stop violating the Constitution, Peggy. Trump pardoned his defying a court order because he's Trump's friend.

And since when do we stop pursuing torturers around the world when they reach, um, retirement age?

And let's face it, Peggy. YOU'VE reached retirement age. Find a nursing home with a nice bar and get off our television.

PS. SHAME on MSNBC for hiring you.