Oh Boy, 85-Year-Old Racist Joe Arpaio Seeks Senate Seat In Arizona
Apparently, the politics gods decided it wasn't enough that Donald Trump is holding the Dreamers hostage for $18 billion worth of border wall. (That will cover about 32% of the border and Mexico is never gonna pay for it, but your party will, for all eternity, Donald!)
We know Donald Trump doesn't know what "collusion" means, does he know what "demography" means? Obviously not.
No, the politics gods wanted to make 100% sure that every American of Hispanic and Latino descent, born and unborn, here or in the future, knows just how RACIST the Republican party is against them and their people. Lookee Joe Arpaio is running for Senate!
