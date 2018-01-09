Oh Boy, 85-Year-Old Racist Joe Arpaio Seeks Senate Seat In Arizona

Apparently, the politics gods decided it wasn't enough that Donald Trump is holding the Dreamers hostage for $18 billion worth of border wall. (That will cover about 32% of the border and Mexico is never gonna pay for it, but your party will, for all eternity, Donald!)

We know Donald Trump doesn't know what "collusion" means, does he know what "demography" means? Obviously not.

No, the politics gods wanted to make 100% sure that every American of Hispanic and Latino descent, born and unborn, here or in the future, knows just how RACIST the Republican party is against them and their people. Lookee Joe Arpaio is running for Senate!

Just got off the phone with Arpaio who confirms Senate bid to @NBCNews: "After talking with my wife, I've decided to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination of the united states senate seat which is vacated by Senator Jeff Flake in Arizona." — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 9, 2018

Arpaio, 85, tells me there needs to be “fresh blood in DC." https://t.co/28E7L6YNj2 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 9, 2018

2018 is Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio fighting with each other for Trump voters in Arizona https://t.co/BAXitEEmws — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 9, 2018

The problem is not that assholes like Trump, Roy Moore, or Joe Arpaio can run for office.



The problem is the idiots that know they are racist, sex offenders, or abusers and still vote for them. — Alt Fed-up Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) January 9, 2018

Joe Arpaio makes me ashamed to be an 85-year old convicted felon racist. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 9, 2018

Yes Joe Arpaio basically ran concentration camps but it's not like he did anything really evil like kneel for the National Anthem or try and help the poor. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 9, 2018