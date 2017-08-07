Politics And Reality Radio: Tax 'Reform,' Medicaid-for-All, And The Tightening Investigative Noose

This week, we'll talk to Stan "The Budget Guy" Collender about the upcoming battles over tax reform, a new budget resolution and a debt ceiling hike. Collender, a columnist at Forbes, says that a divided GOP could end up self-immolating over all of this despite having unified control of government.

Then we'll be joined by Lindsay Beyerstein, an award-winning journo and host of The Breach by ReWire, to talk about Trump's hilarifying phonecalls to his counterparts in Mexico and Australia, and about the investigative noose that appears to be tightening around his White House.

Finally, we'll be joined by Nevada Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle, who introduced a bill that would have allowed Nevadans to buy into his state's Medicaid program. The measure was vetoed by Brian Sandoval, The Silver State's Republican governor, but Sprinkle is planning on reintroducing it in the future. Well talk about some of the pros and cons of this idea.

Playlist (can you discern a theme?):

Joe Cocker: "Summer in the City"

Alan Jackson: "Summertime Blues"

Shaggy: "In the Summertime

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince: "Summertime"

