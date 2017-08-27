Rex Tillerson Dodges Questions About Trump's Response To Charlottesville

At the end of a very lengthy interview on Fox News Sunday, Rex Tillerson dodges and tap dances around answering whether he supports President* Trump's comments about Charlottesville.

Wallace: The controversy over the racial protest in Charlottesville and the President's response to it has become an international issue. A UN committee this week has criticized the administration for "It's failure at the highest political level to unequivocally reject and condemn the recent violent events and demonstrations". And here was the President in Phoenix this week talking more about the media than he was about the Neo-nazis and the Klan.

(shows video clip)

Trump ranting: The only people giving a platform to these hate groups is the media itself and the fake news.

Wallace: does that make it harder for you to push American values on the world when some foreign leaders question the Presidents values?

Tillerson: Chris, we express American values from the State Department. We represent the American people. We represent our values, out commitment to freedom, equal treatment to people world over and that message has never changed.

Wallace: When the President gets into the kind of controversy he does and the UN condemns committee responds to it, it seems to say they begin to doubt whether we are living those values.

Tillerson: I don't believe anyone doubts the American people's values or the commitment of the American government or the government agencies to advancing those values and depending those values.

Wallace: And the Presidents values?

Tillerson: The President speaks for himself, Chris.

Wallace: Are you separating yourself from that, sir?

Tillerson: I have made my own comments on our values as well as the speech I gave to the State Department this past week.