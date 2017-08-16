Trump Disbands Business Councils After Members Resign In Droves

As Donald Trump's White House Business Councils began to disintegrate after he normalized Nazis yesterday, he was faced with the prospect of seeing them dissolve, or dissolving them himself.

He chose the latter.

After the Campbell's Soup CEO became the sixth CEO to quit his manufacturing council, Trump tweeted this:

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

I'm old enough to remember that just yesterday, he bragged that he had lots of replacements for anyone who resigned.

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

Many yesterday, gone tomorrow.

So much for that whole jobs initiative thing.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence is coming back early from his trip to South America in the wake of the controversy. But no worries, he stands with Trump, too.

When asked about Trump equating Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee with George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, Pence answered, “What happened in Charlottesville was a tragedy. And the president has been clear on this tragedy and so have I. I spoke at length about this heartbreaking situation Sunday night in Colombia. And I stand with the president, and I stand by those words.”

Always the toady, that Mike Pence. At least CEOs put their shareholders over the fascist-justifying lunatic in the White House. Can't say the same for Pence.

UPDATE: Trump, always the lying liar.