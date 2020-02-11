Twitter Blasts Barr After Stone Prosecutors Resign

Late on Monday the DOJ filed their sentencing memo for Roger Stone, pushing for a prison sentence of between 7 to 9 years. Trump really didn't like that, tweeting this out:

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Early Tuesday morning, this news broke that the DOJ was backtracking, probably in response to Trump's tweet (and maybe a call to Bill Barr):

The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official.

“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate," the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) February 11, 2020

THEN there was an exodus of not 1, not 2, but 4 prosecutors who worked on the case:

Fourth and final Roger Stone prosecutor -- Michael Marando -- has withdrawn. DOJ's new sentencing memo was signed only by John Crabb Jr., acting head of the criminal division at the US attorney's office in DC. Crabb is a longtime career prosecutor. pic.twitter.com/Ff8aust91x — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) February 11, 2020

A tinpot dictator-style chain of events:



1) The president lashes out on Twitter over the sentencing recommendation of a confidante who was convicted of crimes



2) The DOJ abruptly decides to recommend a lighter sentence for said confidant



3) A prosecutor resigns from the case https://t.co/OMmN1M312k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020

Justice is just a state of mind. It's not an actual thing. Some prosecutors are so temperamental. https://t.co/6otbGdHiaG — Nicholas Mitchell (@puxxled) February 11, 2020

So for those of you who with a day job, here’s what happened: Roger Stone gets recommended for 7-9 years for his crimes. Trump tweets that it’s unfair. DOJ then intervenes to reduce the prison term, something that is literally never done. 3 prosecutors just resigned in protest. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 11, 2020

Does @realDonaldTrump have the power to make the @TheJusticeDept go light on his friends, like felon Roger Stone? Yes.



There’s also a word for that. It’s called CORRUPTION.



DOJ has now stained its reputation. If you are at DOJ & have the resources to resign, I hope you do so. https://t.co/jiugsZcBjV — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 11, 2020

BREAKING: The DoJ will lower the recommended prison time for Roger Stone—via AP. This is insane. Trump is taking abuse of power to a whole new level. Republican Senators are also to blame for this. They betrayed our country, and now this happens? Vote them ALL out in November. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 11, 2020

By recommending a reduction in Roger Stone’s sentence, President Trump is corrupting the Department of Justice to benefit himself and his friends. Prosecutorial independence is a pillar of a rule of law society. Congress must now do all it can to ensure that pillar still stands. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 11, 2020

Schumer calls for IG probe into DOJ overruling prosecutors to give Roger Stone lighter sentence. Nadler says his panel will “get to the bottom” of it. Schiff says Trump administration represents “the gravest threat” to rule of law “in a generation.” McConnell declines to comment — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 11, 2020

The Justice Department's new filing in the Roger Stone case was made directly by the Acting Chief of the Criminal Division, who just filed his appearance today.



That alone is highly unusual.



Asking for "far less" prison time than DOJ asked for yesterday is even more unusual. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 11, 2020

My hope:

Barr tried to flex the Roger Stone sentencing. This has backfired bigly, as three federal prosecutors have resigned in disgust & Nadler has promised to investigate Barr...and, one hopes, Judge AB Jackson ignores DOJ recs & throws the book at Stone anyway. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) February 11, 2020

