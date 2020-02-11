Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Twitter Blasts Barr After Stone Prosecutors Resign

Three DOJ Prosecutors resigned after the DOJ higher ups told publicly came out against their sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone.
By Red Painter
Twitter Blasts Barr After Stone Prosecutors Resign
Image from: Getty Images

Late on Monday the DOJ filed their sentencing memo for Roger Stone, pushing for a prison sentence of between 7 to 9 years. Trump really didn't like that, tweeting this out:

Early Tuesday morning, this news broke that the DOJ was backtracking, probably in response to Trump's tweet (and maybe a call to Bill Barr):

THEN there was an exodus of not 1, not 2, but 4 prosecutors who worked on the case:

Twitter reacted:

My hope:

More reactions:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.