Prosecutors Recommend A Sentence Of 7 To 9 Years For Dirty Trickster Roger Stone

Looks like Donald Trump sycophant and Nixon era Dirty Trickster, Roger Stone, may be spending many many years in prison, if federal prosecutors get close to the sentence they are recommending for the convicted felon. Stone actually faced up to 50 years in prison, but prosecutors are only recommended 7 to 9 years, a pretty substantial departure for a younger felon. But Stone is already 67 - so a sentence of 9 years could be a death sentence. Or close to it.

Stone was convicted of 7 counts, including charges of lying to Congress, witness tampering and other charges. For those keeping track, this is the sixth Trump associate convicted of a crime and the last person indicted following the Mueller investigation. The Washington Post is reporting that prosecutors who worked with Mueller were pushing for this longer sentence, but supervisors (who probably now report to Bill Barr) wanted a shorter sentence. In the end, the prosecutors got their wish and based on sentencing guidelines, the sentence of 7 to 9 years was the final recommendation.

In the 22 page filing, made public late on Monday, the prosecutors wrote that a sentence of 87 to 108 months is “consistent with the applicable advisory Guidelines would accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law." Stone's defense attorneys will be filing their separate recommendation later on Monday and they will probably request (beg) for a very short sentence and house arrest.

Stone will be formally sentenced next week, on February 20th.

Reminder: This is federal court. Donald Trump could pardon Stone at any time. He could do it the day after the election, regardless of whether he wins or loses. Republicans would shrug their shoulders. So even if Stone gets the max, I doubt he would serve it.