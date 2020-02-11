Politics
Bill Barr Bows To King Trump, Demands Light Sentencing Request For Roger Stone

Suddenly, the sentence recommendations are just too high.
By Karoli Kuns
So much for that whole equal justice under the law thing. Now that impeached-forever Trump is unfettered and running free, he's determined to protect those ratfckers who carried out his orders. First, there was news that Mike Flynn's sentencing has been delayed indefinitely, and now this:

The Washington Post reports that the statement came hours after President Trump tweeted of the sentence prosecutors recommended, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” even though senior Justice Department officials said the decision was made ahead of the tweet. As if Trump didn't pick up the phone and rant at them first or something.

Yes, that's right. Roger Stone, ratfcker extraordinaire, liar to Congress, coverup guy who was convicted on 7 counts by a jury of his peers -- that Roger Stone, who was facing FIFTY years in prison and whom prosecutors recommended should get 7-9 years -- will probably walk away with probation or something. What a time to be alive if you're a ratfcking jerk who helped get Trump elected.

Loyalty, baby. Loyalty is everything.

It is time to impeach Bill Barr.

