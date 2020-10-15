After She Was Targeted For Kidnapping By Right Wing Militia Group, Trump Verbally Assaults Gretchen Whitmer

On FOX Business this morning, Trump attacked Michigan's Governor just days after the FBI thwarted a kidnapping plot against her.

Donald Trump was on Fox Business, claiming Whitmer is "a dictator."

He added, for color, that "nobody likes her."

Trump was a rambling mess on Varney & Co., and Stuart Varney looked visibly embarrassed for some moments of the broadcast.

Dictators throughout history have been overthrown by revolutions and uprisings. What is Trump trying to pull?

This morning Trump classified Gov. Whitmer as a dictator because she wants to save her people as much suffering as possible from the COVID19 and refuses to play with the lives of her constituents.

"Open up the states," Trump said to Stuart Varney.

"She wants to be a dictator in Michigan and the people can't stand her," Trump erroneously claimed.

Is Trump calling for another intervention by right-wing militia extremists to attack her?

Trump sounds like he has feces lodged in his brain.

Trump also lied about her being disliked in Michigan. Actually, Donald hates her for pushing back against his narcissistic reign.

Michigan people much prefer her handling of the virus and job performance than the so-called president. Gov. Whitmer has excellent approval rating in Michigan