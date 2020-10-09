RVAT Director Blasts Trump For Stoking White Male Domestic Terrorism

Tim Miller, director of Republican Voters Against Trump, blasted the COVIDiot-in-Chief and his pathetic followers who form domestic terror cells simply because they don't like wearing masks during a pandemic. On Deadline White House, Miller lauded Elizabeth Neuman, who is another Republican who has come forward to denounce Trump and his administration. He agreed with her that Trump's words give these insane right-wing militia groups cover to act on whatever violent video-game fantasies they feel like playing out, and he made some observations about their general demographics as well.

MILLER: He has empowered and motivated this existing base of mostly white men who are upset with their own lives, upset with politics and looking for an outlet. Donald Trump gave them that outlet. And it's going to be really hard to put this toothpaste back in the tube, I think, Nicolle. I think it's not something like just because, just if Joe Biden wins it will go away. Because this hate that you see online, it is -- it isn't something that's just on the internet. It's something that translates into politics, and translates into real life, and becomes real threats. I thought Governor Whitmer was very poised in going out and talking about that in the face of this very serious threat, and I'm just so grateful that Elizabeth, being on the inside, testified to the fact that we aren't crazy. This is a threat. Donald Trump is intentionally downplaying it, and more than that, he's actually stoking it.

They're upset with their own lives, and with politics, needed an outlet, so they *checks notes* BUY ALL THE GUNZ AND PLOT TO KIDNAP A GOVERNOR AND BLOW UP BRIDGES TO ASSIST IN THE GETAWAY AND KILL POLICE WHO TRY TO STOP THEM?!?

White men are CRAZY.

Now, Tim Miller is talking about a small segment of likely incels whose mommies always told them they were the most special widdle boys, and always defended them against any teacher complaints of bullying or snapping a girl's bra strap as "boys being boys." When they grew up and were confronted with the inevitable ego-crushing mediocrity, they blamed the government and Black people and women. Except, unlike most of their compatriots, who just turned into your standard racist wife-beater and/or Trump campaign chairman, these psychos ammo up, run pretend army drills in the woods, and plot to kidnap female governors.

Mind you, they ALL love Trump. But the right-wing militia nutjobs? Those are the domestic terrorists the FBI are warning us about, and Trump is counting on their support.