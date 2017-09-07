Bannon: Catholic Church 'Needs Illegal Aliens To Fill The Churches'

Steve Bannon, self-styled expert on everything, tells Charlie Rose in his upcoming 60 Minutes interview that the Catholic Church only supports DACA for their own interests. CBS This Morning:

STEVE BANNON: Look what he did on DACA the other day. OK, I don't agree with that DACA decision, but I understand how he struggled with it, I understand how he's giving the possibility of a legislative thing. And he said even last night in a Tweet-- even in a Tweet, he would rethink it. Trust me, the guys in the far right, the guys on the conservative side are not happy with this.

CHARLIE ROSE: I remind you, a good Catholic, that Cardinal Dolan is opposed to what's happened with DACA. Cardinal Dolan.

STEVE BANNON: The Catholic Church has been terrible about this.

CHARLIE ROSE: OK.

STEVE BANNON: The bishops have been terrible about this. By the way, you know why? You know why? Because unable to really-- to-- to-- to come to grips with the problems in the Church, they need illegal aliens, they need illegal aliens to fill the churches. That's-- it's obvious on the face of it. That's what-- the entire Catholic Bishops condemn him.

CHARLIE ROSE: They?

STEVE BANNON: They have-- they have an economic interest. They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration, unlimited illegal immigration. And as much as--

CHARLIE ROSE: --that's a tough thing to say about your church.

STEVE BANNON: As much as I respect Cardinal Dolan and the Bishops on doctrine, this is not doctrine. This is not doctrine at all.

CHARLIE ROSE: Let me talk--

STEVE BANNON: I-- I totally respect the Pope and I totally respect the Catholic Bishops and cardinals on doctrine. This is not about doctrine. This is about the sovereignty of a nation. And in that regard, they're just another guy with an opinion.