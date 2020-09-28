Trump's Private Border Wall Fiasco Gets The 60 Minutes Treatment

Trump's swamp on full display. Or as lawyer Javier Peña put it, "That's the swamp that Trump claimed he was gonna be draining."

The segment is well worth watching, as all of these bad actors will in time end up in jail. Bannon and Kolfage already have their foot in the door, and Tommy Fisher is not far behind.

Source: 60 Minutes

We drove over the flood levee, down a dusty road that dead-ends at a sugar cane farm. And there it was. The so-called "wall" looks more like a fence. It's steel spine curves three miles down the banks of the Rio Grande and stretches upwards of 18 feet high. It sits on private property, so the only way for us to get a better look is from the water. From here, it appears fine. But Javier Peña, an attorney who represents neighboring landowners, noticed erosion from summer storms was quite literally covered up. He hired engineers to inspect it.

Sharyn Alfonsi: What have you seen?

Javier Peña: Massive erosion. There's cracks in the foundation. The foundation is crumbling. There was an 8 foot hole under the fence. There are these trenches all along the wall, the sand just washing away. From the experts that have actually reviewed the site there is no differing opinions.

Sharyn Alfonsi: What is the opinion?

Javier Peña: That it's not a question of whether it will fail, it's when it's going to fail and it already started to fail.

[...]

Javier Peña: We live in a very divided country right now. We Build the Wall, Kolfage and Fisher took advantage of that, found a way to target that fight and profit off of it.



Sharyn Alfonsi: And when you say profit. It's not just filling the coffers of We Build the Wall. I mean, Fisher now has almost $2 billion of contracts to build more walls--



Javier Peña: Of taxpayer-funded contracts to build more walls when this wall is already falling down.

[...[

Sharyn Alfonsi: You know, they might say it's-- that's just politics.

Javier Peña: That's not politics. That's corruption. That's the swamp that Trump claimed he was gonna be draining.