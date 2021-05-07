Politics
‘We Build The Wall’ Co-Founder Brian Kolfage Indicted In Tax Case

Kolfage is accused of filing a false tax return and fraud, including siphoning off hundreds of thousands from his 'We Build The Wall' organization on behalf of Trump's wall.
By Ed Scarce
You might remember Kolfage from a couple of years ago when, with Steve Bannon, they raised over $25mil from Trump rubes for his idiotic border wall. Well, that money "mysteriously" never built much of anything, and the money seems to have disappeared, although some of it showed up in things like a new yacht for Kolfage, which was later siezed by the Feds. Prosecutors allege that Kolfage took at least $350,000 of that money to fund a lavish lifestyle that included spending money on "home renovations, a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, plastic surgery, and credit-card debt."

A word of advice for other fraudsters and scam artists: if you're going to represent just $63,000 in annual income it's probably not wise to buy a boat worth around a million.

So the trials and tribulations for Kolfage continue to mount.

Source: Business Insider

Brian Kolfage — the cofounder of a failed crowdfunding effort to build a wall along the US-Mexico border with Steve Bannon — is facing a new tax case after being indicted on federal fraud charges last year.

Newly unsealed court documents show that a federal grand jury in Florida indicted Kolfage over accusations of fraud and filing false tax returns.

Charging documents reviewed by Insider said Kolfage's tax filings for 2019 represented an income of $63,574. But the documents said Kolfage personally received hundreds of thousands of dollars that year through his "We Build the Wall" project and other organizations.

The charges were first reported by Bloomberg News.

