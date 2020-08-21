Bannon's 'Joke' Gave The Game Away At His 'Wall-a-Thon' Fundraiser

As one Tweeter noted, "All criminals secretly want to get caught."

During a 2019 online fundraiser for the "We Build the Wall" fraud, Steve Bannon actually said this:

STEVE BANNON: Welcome back and this is Stephen K. Bannon. We're off the coast of Saint-Tropez in southern France, in the Mediterranean. We're on the million-dollar yacht of Brian Kolfage. Brian Kolfage -- who took all that money from Build The Wall.

Brian Kolfage laughs.

They're laughing all the way to a 20 prison sentence, now.

They each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted, but would likely get much shorter sentences. Prosecutors accused the defendants of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors through a $25 million crowdfunding campaign called “We Build the Wall.” Bannon used hundreds of thousands of dollars of that money to cover personal expenses, according to the charges.

Media Matters